Toggle Menu
120% hike in funds to benefit farmers, new scheme to help unemployed: Mitrahttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/kolkata/120-hike-in-funds-to-benefit-farmers-new-scheme-to-help-unemployed-mitra-5569327/

120% hike in funds to benefit farmers, new scheme to help unemployed: Mitra

Mitra also proposed to give full exemption to the tea gardens from payment of education cess and rural employment cess for the next two financial years.

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra.
West Bengal Finance Minister Amit announced a Rs 1 lakh financial assistance scheme for 50,000 jobless youth to promote self-employment.

Like the Centre’s Interim Budget, the Bengal government’s annual budget presented by state Finance Minister Amit Mitra Monday also targeted farmers, unemployed youth and women ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“In agriculture development, we have made a budgetary allocation of Rs 6,086 crore for the financial year 2019-20 against Rs 2,766 crore in FY 2018-19. This is a 120 per cent increase which will benefit the state’s farmers,” Mitra said during a media interaction after presenting the budget at the state Assembly.

He also announced a Rs 1 lakh financial assistance scheme for 50,000 jobless youth to promote self-employment. Claiming that though the country was still suffering due to the “hasty and improper” implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) and the “shock” of demonetisation, the state had still managed to create around 9 lakh new jobs during the 2018-19 fiscal.

Mitra also proposed to give full exemption to the tea gardens from payment of education cess and rural employment cess for the next two financial years, said a PTI report.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UP Budget session to begin today, govt asks Oppn to cooperate
2 ‘Govt depts should jointly preserve monuments’: ICHR Chairman
3 Double delight: Ahead of Chinese New Year, Parsi man’s fortune cookies spread some cheer