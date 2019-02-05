120% hike in funds to benefit farmers, new scheme to help unemployed: Mitra

Like the Centre’s Interim Budget, the Bengal government’s annual budget presented by state Finance Minister Amit Mitra Monday also targeted farmers, unemployed youth and women ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“In agriculture development, we have made a budgetary allocation of Rs 6,086 crore for the financial year 2019-20 against Rs 2,766 crore in FY 2018-19. This is a 120 per cent increase which will benefit the state’s farmers,” Mitra said during a media interaction after presenting the budget at the state Assembly.

He also announced a Rs 1 lakh financial assistance scheme for 50,000 jobless youth to promote self-employment. Claiming that though the country was still suffering due to the “hasty and improper” implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) and the “shock” of demonetisation, the state had still managed to create around 9 lakh new jobs during the 2018-19 fiscal.

Mitra also proposed to give full exemption to the tea gardens from payment of education cess and rural employment cess for the next two financial years, said a PTI report.