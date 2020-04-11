12 more test positive, govt says infection rate static

The government, meanwhile, said that 2,095 people have been tested for coronavirus and 4,830 people are in government quarantine, while 44,474 people under home quarantine. (Representational Image) The government, meanwhile, said that 2,095 people have been tested for coronavirus and 4,830 people are in government quarantine, while 44,474 people under home quarantine. (Representational Image)

The West Bengal government on Friday said that 12 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the state and three more patients recovered, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 89. The government also said that it has been maintaining “proper format of the data of coronavirus cases in the state and sending them to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare amid criticism from certain quarters.

Briefing the mediapersons here, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said: “Yesterday the number of active cases was 80. Today, it increased to 89. Twelve more people tested positive and at the same time three more persons were released from hospital following their recovery. So, the number of active cases is 92 minus three 89.”

With this the total number of confirmed cases in the state reached 116, including 89 active cases, 22 recovery and five deaths.

On reports of Kolkata Muncipal Corporation (KMC) claiming that the total number of deaths from coronavirus was 10, Sinha said: “The death toll due to COVID-19 still is five. Some sections questioned this number. We want to make it clear that for every death, we are sending the report to our audit committee. After investigation, the committee is certifying us whether the person died of COVID-19 or any other complication or any other co-morbidity.”

“KMC is not authorised to say the cause of the death. They only issue death certificates,” he added.

Amid a row over the number of deaths from coronavirus, the government has earlier formed a five-member expert panel, comprising top doctors, to certify coronavirus death in the state.

Convener of the advisory committee, Dr Abhijit Chowdhury said, “The increase rate of positive cases of coronavirus is decreasing. The curve of this rate has become static, which is good. But we are not complacent. We are ready for any situation.”

The government, meanwhile, said that 2,095 people have been tested for coronavirus and 4,830 people are in government quarantine, while 44,474 people under home quarantine.

Sinha said, “Like the central government, we are also segregating areas as hotspots, clusters and blocks after studying the infection nature of COVVID-19 patients.”

