11-year-old girl’s body in pond, then a lynching: Bengal’s Baruipur simmers

Located about 30 km from Kolkata, Baruipur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district is simmering after the body of a eleven-year-old girl was found dumped in a pond. Her family has alleged that she was raped and killed, and police have registered a case of murder and child abuse, invoking the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In a chilling development, a man suspected of being involved in the heinous crime has been lynched.
The local administration has imposed restrictions on gatherings in Baruipur and neighbouring Sonarpur and Narendrapur to prevent any untoward incident. Heavy force has been deployed to keep the situation under control.
A total of two people have been arrested in connection with the child’s death and several others are being questioned. One of those arrested has been identified as Prabhash Mondol.
“A special investigation team has been formed. A murder case has been lodged, and the investigation is on. Prohibitory orders are in place and the situation is under control. Two people have been arrested and raids are on to arrest others. All the culprits will be arrested. We ask the people not to pay heed to rumours,” said a senior officer of Bengal police.
Trinamool chairperson Mamata Banerjee has said she wanted to visit Baruipur but security was stepped up near her home to prevent her from doing so. Express photo
Mamata targets Bengal government
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is likely to meet the child’s father today. The Chief Minister spoke to the family over the phone on Sunday and assured strict action in the case. The Chief Minister, however, has come under fire from his former boss and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee.
In a statement on social media on Sunday night, Banerjee said, “A horrific incident has taken place in Baruipur. I had planned to visit the family members of the victim. I planned to go alone. However, all the roads near my house (in Kalighat, Kolkata) have been blocked by police and central forces. Why such a huge police mobilisation near my home? They have not communicated the reason to us.”
“I don’t know why they are not letting me go out. I don’t know why I am such a threat? We are the original Trinamool Congress, but those with the BJP (meaning the rebel Trinamool faction) are being allowed to do political programmes,” she said, adding that she has spoken to the girl’s family over the phone.
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Jadavpur MP Sayooni Ghosh, who is among the Trinamool’s Lok Sabha members who have rebelled against Banerjee, said in a post on X, “I strongly condemn the heinous incident targeting a minor girl in Baruipur, Surjapur, South 24 Parganas. I express my heartfelt condolences while standing in complete solidarity with her & her family.”
Ghosh, once a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, has switched allegiance to the Nationalist Citizens Party of India with 19 other Trinamool MPs. Thanking the Chief Minister, she said, “I have spoken to the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri @SuvenduWB ji and he has assured that he is personally monitoring the situation. Arrests are being made, a SIT has been constituted, he is in touch with the bereaved family and the culprits will not be spared and justice will be done expeditiously. I thank him for taking prompt and necessary actions.”
“As the Member of Parliament representing Baruipur, I will put forth all these matters in writing to @CMBengal in particular, and asking for all possible support towards the victim’s family will be my priority. At the same time, it must be remembered that the rule of law must prevail as mob hysteria has no place in a civilized society. Taking the law into one’s own hands is unacceptable and deserves to be met with strict action,” she added.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More