11-year-old girl’s body in pond, then a lynching: Bengal’s Baruipur simmers

Located about 30 km from Kolkata, Baruipur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district is simmering after the body of a eleven-year-old girl was found dumped in a pond. Her family has alleged that she was raped and killed, and police have registered a case of murder and child abuse, invoking the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In a chilling development, a man suspected of being involved in the heinous crime has been lynched.

The local administration has imposed restrictions on gatherings in Baruipur and neighbouring Sonarpur and Narendrapur to prevent any untoward incident. Heavy force has been deployed to keep the situation under control.

A total of two people have been arrested in connection with the child’s death and several others are being questioned. One of those arrested has been identified as Prabhash Mondol.

“A special investigation team has been formed. A murder case has been lodged, and the investigation is on. Prohibitory orders are in place and the situation is under control. Two people have been arrested and raids are on to arrest others. All the culprits will be arrested. We ask the people not to pay heed to rumours,” said a senior officer of Bengal police.

Trinamool chairperson Mamata Banerjee has said she wanted to visit Baruipur but security was stepped up near her home to prevent her from doing so. Express photo Trinamool chairperson Mamata Banerjee has said she wanted to visit Baruipur but security was stepped up near her home to prevent her from doing so. Express photo

Mamata targets Bengal government

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is likely to meet the child’s father today. The Chief Minister spoke to the family over the phone on Sunday and assured strict action in the case. The Chief Minister, however, has come under fire from his former boss and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

In a statement on social media on Sunday night, Banerjee said, “A horrific incident has taken place in Baruipur. I had planned to visit the family members of the victim. I planned to go alone. However, all the roads near my house (in Kalighat, Kolkata) have been blocked by police and central forces. Why such a huge police mobilisation near my home? They have not communicated the reason to us.”

“I don’t know why they are not letting me go out. I don’t know why I am such a threat? We are the original Trinamool Congress, but those with the BJP (meaning the rebel Trinamool faction) are being allowed to do political programmes,” she said, adding that she has spoken to the girl’s family over the phone.

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Jadavpur MP Sayooni Ghosh, who is among the Trinamool’s Lok Sabha members who have rebelled against Banerjee, said in a post on X, “I strongly condemn the heinous incident targeting a minor girl in Baruipur, Surjapur, South 24 Parganas. I express my heartfelt condolences while standing in complete solidarity with her & her family.”

Ghosh, once a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, has switched allegiance to the Nationalist Citizens Party of India with 19 other Trinamool MPs. Thanking the Chief Minister, she said, “I have spoken to the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri @SuvenduWB ji and he has assured that he is personally monitoring the situation. Arrests are being made, a SIT has been constituted, he is in touch with the bereaved family and the culprits will not be spared and justice will be done expeditiously. I thank him for taking prompt and necessary actions.”

“As the Member of Parliament representing Baruipur, I will put forth all these matters in writing to @CMBengal in particular, and asking for all possible support towards the victim’s family will be my priority. At the same time, it must be remembered that the rule of law must prevail as mob hysteria has no place in a civilized society. Taking the law into one’s own hands is unacceptable and deserves to be met with strict action,” she added.