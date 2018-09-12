11-year-old boy dies of dengue in Kolkata — third case in two weeks

A 11-year-old boy died of dengue at a private hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday — the third such death in the city in the last two weeks. The deceased, Aarush Dutta, was admitted to the hospital the same day. In his death certificate, the cause of death was mentioned as “severe dengue fever with haemorrhage”.

Sources said Dutta had been suffering from severe fever for quite some time. On Monday, his health deteriorated after which his family admitted him at the hospital. Doctors diagnosed dengue after conducting a blood test.

However, before doctors could initiate proper treatment, he died. According to the hospital, the victim’s platelets were going down at a rapid pace, complicating the situation, said sources.

On September 7, the disease claimed the life of nine-year-old Akash Choudhury at Duttabad in Salt Lake. Sources said Choudhury’s entire family was down with fever when he died.

Earlier, 10-year-old Narayan Shrestha from Salt Lake had died of fever at a private hospital on EM Bypass on August 31. He was a Class IV student at a school in Salt Lake. The death certificate issued by hospital authorities said the boy tested positive with NS 1 and dengue was the cause of his death.

Choudhury lived about 100 meters away from the house of Narayan Shrestha, who had died only a few days before.

Amid growing concern over dengue deaths in Kolkata, the KMC has decided to introduce a special award for puja organisers for creating awareness to prevent dengue. Based on the steps taken to make people aware, the KMC health department will award seven puja organisers.

