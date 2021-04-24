scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 24, 2021
11 injured in blast at ‘illegal’ leather factory near Kolkata

The incident happened at around 7.30 am at an "illegal" leather unit at Malancha-Padmapukur in the Bhangore police station area, around 20 km from Kolkata.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
April 24, 2021 2:55:06 pm
Three of those injured are said to be in a critical condition.

Eleven persons were injured in a blast at a factory in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 7.30 am at an illegal leather unit at Malancha-Padmapukur in the Bhangore police station area, around 20 km from Kolkata, they said.

Three of those injured were stated to be very critical and being moved to Kolkata for treatment, a police officer said.

The others are being treated at a hospital in the district, he said. The factory has been sealed following the incident, he added.

“It is suspected that gas cylinders kept inside the factory went off. Though a further forensic examination is required to know the exact cause of the blast,” the officer said.

Police have been deployed in the area and further investigations are underway, he said.

