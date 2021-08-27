10K beds arranged to tackle third wave: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said additional 10,000 beds have been arranged in hospitals across the state to fight a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CM said her government was prioritising vaccination of mothers who have children below 12 years of age. On August 26, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari took to Twitter, questioning the state governments on whether it had taken enough measures to contain the second wave.

The CM, who additionally holds the health portfolio, visited the state-run SSKM hospital on Thursday to take stock of its pandemic preparedness and the ongoing infrastructure upgrade. It is understood that Banerjee will keep making such visits every fortnight, on Thursdays.

Banerjee said, “We have arranged 10,000 extra beds in hospitals and are prioritising vaccination for mothers who have children below 12 years old in anticipation of a possible third wave of Covid-19.”

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Wednesday that more than 20 million additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be distributed to states this month to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers’ Day, September 5.

After holding a meeting with Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, she said experienced nurses and those with exceptionally good performances to their credit would be promoted to the post of ‘practitioner sister’, who will take up responsibilities similar to that of the doctors.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 717 new Covid cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours. Three of the fresh deaths were reported in North 24 Parganas.