10 newborns dead in a single day at Malda Medical College; probe launched

The Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) has reported 60 infant deaths in August till Monday, with 10 newborns dying on a single day on August 24. The deaths have prompted the health officials to launch inspections across various hospitals and nursing homes in the district. A report has also been sought from the MMCH on the infant mortality cases.

The MMCH authorities claim that among the 10 newborns who died, eight were born in other hospitals or nursing homes in the district and were brought to the government medical college in a critical condition. Two other babies who died were born at the MMCH.

“Of the 10 children, only two were born at Malda Medical College. The rest were referred here from outside in a critical condition,” MMCH superintendent Prosenjit Bar told the media.

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Similarly, of the total 60 infant deaths reported at the hospital till Monday, 44 were born in other hospitals and nursing homes and later referred to the MMCH due to various health complications, as per sources in the state health department. The remaining 16 infants died after being delivered at the medical college itself.

Hospital officials stated that some infants suffered from respiratory distress, while others were affected by jaundice or heart problems.

An investigation into the infant deaths has been launched, and the health department has asked for a comprehensive report from the MMCH, which has submitted a preliminary report to the administration.

On Wednesday, state Health Minister Shardwat Mukhopadhyay said, “The infant mortality rate in Malda has increased. We have asked for a detailed report to understand why and how this happened.”

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Officials raid private hospitals

Health officials describe the situation as alarming, raising serious questions about childbirth conditions in private hospitals and nursing homes.

Inspections are also underway in private facilities across the district, with raids already conducted at 16 nursing homes and hospitals. State health department officials confirmed that preliminary discussions have taken place among the MMCH, the district health department, the district administration, and the police.

A meeting is scheduled at the District Magistrate’s office on Thursday. An official said, “The infant mortality rate in a single district over one week has impacted the state’s overall statistics and is considered worrying even on the national level. The investigation is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, on Thursday blamed the previous Trinamool Congress government for “poor infrastructure” at the MMCH.

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“There are numerous problems across various sectors, including health and education. You cannot simply flip a switch today and expect everything to change by tomorrow. Even if the government changes, the system cannot be overhauled instantly; it requires time. We need to rebuild this system from scratch. We are aware of the poor infrastructure at Malda Medical College and Hospital but rectifying this takes time. Where do we find doctors? You cannot simply pick up doctors and transfer them here,” Majumdar said.