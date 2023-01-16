10 lakh pilgrims take a dip at Gangasagar on Makar Sankranti

Nearly 10 lakh pilgrims took a dip at Ganga Sagar in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Sunday, government sources said.

Nearly 51 lakh devotees visited the Ganga Sagar Mela since it started on January 10, a government functionary said.

The auspicious timing for taking the holy dip began at 6.53 pm on Saturday and continued till sunset on Sunday. The devotees took a holy dip at the confluence after offering puja at Kapil Muni Ashram.

Ministers Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and Sujit Bose and BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee and Saumitra Khan also took a bath in Ganga Sagar on Sunday. Sujit said he has been following this ritual of holy bath for a long time. “Every time I come, I perform the duties at the mela on the instructions of the Chief Minister. I also took bath in the sea,” he said.

Seven people, including two pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, died of heart attack at the fair in the last few days during the day, minister Aroop Biswas said. Also, 125 pilgrims were undergoing treatment at various hospitals on Sagar Island after falling ill, while 25 others were shifted to Kolkata. The movement of vessels from the mainland to the island was suspended from 8 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Sunday due to thick fog.

More than 1 crore people witnessed the fair virtually, he claimed. A total of 7,780 people from across the country have availed of ‘e-snan’ services, under which holy water from Ganga Sagar is delivered to their doorsteps upon order.

