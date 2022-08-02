10 killed, 17 injured by electric shock in moving pick-up van

AT LEAST 10 people were killed and several others injured after a pick-up van ferrying passengers was electrocuted on Sunday night in Cooch Behar. The incident took place around midnight, police said.

“The incident took place at Dharla Bridge under Mekhliganj police station limits. A pick-up van on its way to Jalpesh was electrocuted. Preliminary enquiry reveals that it might be due to faulty wiring of a generator (music system) that was set up in the back of the vehicle,” ASP Matabhanga, Amit Varma told mediapersons.

According to the police, there were a total 27 passengers, 10 of whom were declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital.

One person is critical and 16 were referred to a Jalpaiguri hospital.

The deceased and others were mostly residents of Sitalkuchi police station area, police said, adding that the vehicle has been seized.