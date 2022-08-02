10 killed, 17 injured by electric shock in moving pick-up van

August 2, 2022 4:35:57 am
AT LEAST 10 people were killed and several others injured after a pick-up van ferrying passengers was electrocuted on Sunday night in Cooch Behar. The incident took place around midnight, police said.
“The incident took place at Dharla Bridge under Mekhliganj police station limits. A pick-up van on its way to Jalpesh was electrocuted. Preliminary enquiry reveals that it might be due to faulty wiring of a generator (music system) that was set up in the back of the vehicle,” ASP Matabhanga, Amit Varma told mediapersons.
According to the police, there were a total 27 passengers, 10 of whom were declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital.
One person is critical and 16 were referred to a Jalpaiguri hospital.
Subscriber Only Stories
The deceased and others were mostly residents of Sitalkuchi police station area, police said, adding that the vehicle has been seized.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Latest News
Jharkhand lawyer held with Rs 50 lakh extortion money sent to 6-day remand
Demonstrators’ Destination Dreamland
Monkeypox death: Centre contacts UAE to know how patient took flight to Kerala
Rolling back new liquor policy, reverting to old regime where government dominates sale of liquor, is a bad idea
In major Trinamool rejig, most district unit chiefs replaced
SGPC: GST on sarais injustice by government
Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan – US officials
Normal rainfall over country in August and September, says IMD
Unemployment rate in Haryana only 8 per cent: CM Khattar
Detractors missing, Haryana Cong Chintan Shivir turns into Hooda’s show of strength
Delhi confidential: French Connection
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership