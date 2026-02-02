10 held for Sunday’s clash between rival gangs in south Kolkata

Police say name of local miscreant Sona Pappu has surfaced in probe, more arrests likely

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataFeb 2, 2026 08:32 PM IST
policeViolence erupted around 8:30 pm on Sunday when around 100 to 150 people with their faces covered stormed Panchanantala in Golpark, where a club was organising a picnic.
Ten people have been arrested in connection with Sunday night’s clash between two rival groups in south Kolkata’s Golpark area that left two persons injured.

“Those arrested are between 18 and 38 years old. While five are residents of the Rabindra Sarobar area, the rest are from the Kasba Police Station area,” said a police officer involved in the probe.

Those arrested have been identified as Bobby Hela (28), Arjun Mallick (29), Sheikh Bacchu (38), Mukesh Paswan (32), Raj Haldar (24) – all residents of Kasba area – and Rabin Das (29), Sujan Haldar (19), Gopal Sarkar (29), and Sandip Naskar (18) from Rabindra Sarobar.

“We are investigating whether more people were involved in the incident. We are going through the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the suspects,” the officer said, adding that the name of a local miscreant, Sona Pappu, and his gang have surfaced in connection with the violence.

Violence erupted around 8:30 pm on Sunday when around 100 to 150 people with their faces covered stormed Panchanantala in Golpark, where a club was organising a picnic. According to sources, the two groups clashed with firearms, bombs, and sharp weapons. In the stonepelting, police vehicles and local residents’ motorbikes were damaged. Police have recovered empty shell casings and remains of crude bombs from the street.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar on Monday said no one involved in the incident would be spared.
A police picket has been set up in the area.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
Live Blog
