10 days after man dies in ‘car accident’, Bengal police register murder case

Ten days after a man died in a car crash at Birati in North 24 Parganas district, police lodged a murder case on Thursday.

The man was identified as Debanjan Das. His family members had alleged then that it was murder as they claimed that they saw bullet shells inside the car, but police allegedly refused to do so dubbing it as an accident.

Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar said they lodged the murder case after receiving his post-mortem report. “We will arrest the culprit soon,” said Kumar.

According to sources, October 7, Das was returning home at Daga Colony in Nimta in his car after dropping his girlfriend at her house in Birati, when it hit a post near No. 5 rail gate in Birati. Hearing the sound of accident, the local residents came out of their houses and rushed Das to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The victim’s father, Arun Das, got suspicious after seeing the damaged car and went to police to lodge a murder complaint, but the family members alleged that the police refused to lodge any such case.

“The car had security features such as airbags. In case of an accident, the airbags are inflated to protect the passengers. Here none of the airbags were seen opened. We also saw bullet shells inside the car and injury marks of my son’s body. I told police to start a murder case, but they said it was an accident. Now the post-mortem report clearly shows bullet wounds on the body. I want the guilty to be punished,” said Arun, expressing his apprehension about the police probe.

“It is already late, 10 days have passed. I do not know what police investigation will bring,” he said.