Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

1 dead, 9 TMC supporters injured in accident while returning from rally

Six of those injured were admitted to the Chanchol Hospital, while four others were sent to the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), police said.

The driver of the SUV was allegedly drunk and not able to control the vehicle, he hit the e-rickshaw coming from the other side, police said.

An 11-year-old boy was killed and nine other TMC supporters were injured in a head on collision between their e-rickshaw and an SUV in West Bengal’s Malda district, police said on Thursday.

The TMC supporters were returning from a protest rally over price rise on Wednesday night when the accident happened at Sripur in Pukuria police station area, they said.

The driver of the SUV, which was heading to Sripur from Lashkarpur, was allegedly drunk and not able to control the vehicle, he hit the e-rickshaw coming from the other side, they added.



The boy, who was undergoing treatment at MMCH, died on Thursday morning, they said.

The driver of the SUV has been apprehended, and the vehicle seized, police said.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 12:53:05 pm
