0ver 400 alleged Bangladeshi migrants detained in holding centres across Bengal

Sources said that the holding centres are being continuously monitored and additional police have been deployed to maintain law and order there.

Written by: Atri Mitra, Ravik Bhattacharya
3 min readKolkataMay 31, 2026 06:56 AM IST
Bangladeshi migrants detained across Bengal, illegal Bangladeshi migrants detained across Bengal, Bangladeshi migrants detained, illegal Bangladeshi migrants detained, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairsA deportation centre set up in Murshidabad district, West Bengal.
Make us preferred source on Google

In the first seven days after opening holding centres across the state, the West Bengal administration has so far apprehended around 400 alleged Bangladeshi citizens for deportation.

According to the state administration, the highest number of detentions are from the Basirhat police district, where 335 alleged undocumented immigrants have been detained. The detainees here have been kept in Tentulghati, Pathorshati, Charghat and Subhashnagar flood centres.

Apart from Basirhat, alleged Bangladeshi immigrants have also been detained in Malda, Murshidabad and South Dinajpur districts. It has also been learnt that the detainees are being kept in police districts such as Baruipur, Barasat, Cooch Behar, Jangipur, Krishnanagar and Bongaon. The state administration has further tightened security and surveillance at all the holding centres here. According to sources, the district administrations concerned have also been given special instructions to ensure that the detention and deportation process is completed swiftly and smoothly.

Sources said that the holding centres are being continuously monitored and additional police have been deployed to maintain law and order there.

Meanwhile, four labourers from Kerala are among the Bangladeshi immigrants who came to the Hakimpur border outpost on May 26. They came here in a bid to return home, but were sent to a detention centre in North 24 Parganas district.

Speaking over the phone, Motleb Hossain, one of the four youths, said, “Our biometrics were done yesterday. They took our fingerprints and other information. The BSF officials also interrogated us and took all details of how we entered India and where we worked and stayed. We told them everything.”

Another youth, Fahim Malida said they were being provided with proper food at the centre. “But we want to return home. We have been told that soon we will be sent back to Bangladesh.” The group had crossed into India about eight months ago with help of a tout.

Story continues below this ad

“The tout who helped us cross took Rs 7,000 per head,” said Malida. From there, they took a bus to Kerala where they worked as a mason on a daily wage of Rs 1,000.  “The trouble started after polls. They (landlords) wanted Aadhar cards to allow us to stay. We didn’t have that, so we decided to return. An Indian tout promised a safe return… Later, he brought us to check post and suddenly left. We had given him Rs 10,000 per head,” Malida added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
facebook
instagram

Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 31: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments