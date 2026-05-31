0ver 400 alleged Bangladeshi migrants detained in holding centres across Bengal

In the first seven days after opening holding centres across the state, the West Bengal administration has so far apprehended around 400 alleged Bangladeshi citizens for deportation.

According to the state administration, the highest number of detentions are from the Basirhat police district, where 335 alleged undocumented immigrants have been detained. The detainees here have been kept in Tentulghati, Pathorshati, Charghat and Subhashnagar flood centres.

Apart from Basirhat, alleged Bangladeshi immigrants have also been detained in Malda, Murshidabad and South Dinajpur districts. It has also been learnt that the detainees are being kept in police districts such as Baruipur, Barasat, Cooch Behar, Jangipur, Krishnanagar and Bongaon. The state administration has further tightened security and surveillance at all the holding centres here. According to sources, the district administrations concerned have also been given special instructions to ensure that the detention and deportation process is completed swiftly and smoothly.