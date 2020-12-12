Centre, BJP trying to meddle with India’s federal structure: TMC

Reacting to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar’s criticism of the law-and-order situation in the state, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee labelled him the “BJP’s conduit pipe." (File)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday hit out at the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for summoning the state’s chief secretary and director general of police following an attack on BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy the day before. The ruling party accused the BJP and the Centre of trying to interfere in matters of the state.

“What the central government is doing by sending a letter [seeking a report] from the state government is unconstitutional. The MHA summoning the chief secretary and DGP is unacceptable. The BJP and the central government are trying to create a situation where they can interfere with the federal structure,” said TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee.

He added, “Behind this entire thing, there is malice on the part of the central government and there is a mala fide attitude on the part of central government officials by sending the letter. This is deplorable. No one can violate the Constitution.”

Banerjee claimed that “provocative speeches” by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh were leading to a vicious situation. “Nadda was accompanied by convicted criminals and armed men of the BJP,” he added.

Reacting to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar’s criticism of the law-and-order situation in the state, the MP labelled him the “BJP’s conduit pipe”.

While the saffron party has accused the TMC of carrying out the attack on Nadda’s convoy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed the attack was a “drama” staged by the BJP to attract attention in the run-up to next year’s state elections.

Meanwhile, the TMC on Friday kicked off its statewide “Bangodhwoni Yatra [The sound of Bengal march]”. The party’s MLAs hit the streets to campaign about the successes of the government’s development agenda since it came to power in 2011. In Kolkata, senior state ministers such as Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Sashi Panja, and Partha Chatterjee went door to door for the campaign.

