Major fire breaks out at Kochi’s Broadway market, no casualties reported

A major fire has been reported at a textile shop in Kochi’s Broadway market, popular for wholesale goods. A number of fire engines are currently battling to contain the fire even as it has spread to at least three shops. The cause of the fire is not known yet. No casualties have been reported.

Major Fire In Broadway Kochi; Fire Force Personnel Trying To Douse The Fire pic.twitter.com/Zn2VtZ7ezB — IE Malayalam (@IeMalayalam) May 27, 2019

Police and fire department officials have succeeded to vacate neighbouring shops and shoppers from the market. The garment shop, where the fire originated, is said to have been completely destroyed.

Read this story in Malayalam

Advertising

The market’s tiny lanes make it difficult for fire engines to come through. The busy market figures among ‘high-risk fire’ areas in the city as it lacks specific fire exit routes as well as adequate number of sprinklers and extinguishers.