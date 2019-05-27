Major fire breaks out at Kochi’s Broadway market, no casualties reported

Toggle Menu
The busy market figures among 'high-risk fire' areas in the city as it lacks specific fire exit routes as well as adequate number of sprinklers and extinguishers.

The cause of the fire at Kochi’s Broadway market is not known yet. (Express Photo)

A major fire has been reported at a textile shop in Kochi’s Broadway market, popular for wholesale goods. A number of fire engines are currently battling to contain the fire even as it has spread to at least three shops. The cause of the fire is not known yet. No casualties have been reported.

Police and fire department officials have succeeded to vacate neighbouring shops and shoppers from the market. The garment shop, where the fire originated, is said to have been completely destroyed.

The garment shop, where the fire originated, is said to have been completely destroyed. (Express Photo)

The market’s tiny lanes make it difficult for fire engines to come through. The busy market figures among ‘high-risk fire’ areas in the city as it lacks specific fire exit routes as well as adequate number of sprinklers and extinguishers.

No casualties have been reported in the Kochi Broadway fire. (Express Photo: Nitin RK)

