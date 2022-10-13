Kheda violence: Accused files private complaint, court directs police to conduct probe

A local court in Kheda Monday directed the Ahmedabad Range Inspector General to conduct an inquiry into a private complaint filed by a farmer who was arrested for stone-pelting at a garba event and flogged by police personnel.

In his complaint filed against 24 persons, including the police, BJP MLA from Matar Kesarisinh Solanki and the sarpanch of the village, Ayub Shaikh that the garba organised on October 3 was a “premeditated plan” to trap the accused.

Video clips that purportedly show a group of men flogging those arrested for pelting stones at the garba event at Undhela village of Matar taluka had surfaced on social media and the men were identified as police personnel later.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kapadvanj, VN Solanki was handed over the probe into the involvement of the police officials Declining comments on the progress of the probe, DySP Solanki told this newspaper, “I will submit the report to the authorities shortly.”

However, the magistrate of the Matar court, taking cognisance of a complaint filed by Shaikh, 51, has directed Ahmedabad Range IG on Monday to inquire into the alleged incident.

In his complaint, Shaikh has said, “We have learned that the local MLA, along with the other members of the village, including the sarpanch, conspired to organise the garba in the common chowk facing the masjid… On October 3, at around 11 pm, the group as well as persons who had come from outside, including MLA Kesrisinh Solanki, began throwing gulaal on the masjid. When five members of the community tried to stop them, MLA Solanki and other leaders of the village said, ‘Set these people (Muslims) straight…’”

Shaikh has also told the court in his private complaint that the LCB and SOG of the Kheda district arrived in the village and picked up 40 persons from the Muslim community. “Thereafter, on October 4 morning, they brought us to the village and publicly beat and humiliated us, and took us in the police vans to Nadiad. They kept us in illegal confinement until the night of October 4 and produced us in court the next morning after our arrest…”

Meanwhile, the Kheda SOG, which is probing the case of the alleged riot in which 43 persons and a mob of 150 have been booked for attempt to murder and rioting among other sections, has arrested 18 persons so far.