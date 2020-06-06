Kerala woman gangraped in son’s presence, husband among five held: Police

DSP P V Baby said the woman has told them that her husband took her to his friend’s house the day before the assault where she saw him give some money to his friend.(Representational) DSP P V Baby said the woman has told them that her husband took her to his friend’s house the day before the assault where she saw him give some money to his friend.(Representational)

A woman was gangraped, allegedly by four friends of her husband, in the presence of her husband and their five-year-old son on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Police Friday arrested her husband and four others after a magistrate recorded her statement. The accused would also face provisions under POCSO Act as they allegedly abused the woman in the presence of her child, said police.

The woman has told the police that on Thursday evening, her husband took her and her son out on the pretext of going to the beach. Instead of the beach, he took them to his friend’s house where he forced her to drink liquor and she dozed off, she has said. She was woken up by two friends of her husband who told her that he had picked up a quarrel outside, she has said. When the woman rushed out with her son, two other friends of her husband forced her into an auto-rickshaw and took her to a deserted area where she was raped, she has alleged.

The four, she has alleged, also stubbed cigarettes on her thighs.

The woman has told police that the accused let her go when she pleaded that she wanted to take her son home.

DSP P V Baby said the woman has told them that her husband took her to his friend’s house the day before the assault where she saw him give some money to his friend. Hence, the officer said, police will probe the conspiracy angle. The woman’s condition is stable, he said.

