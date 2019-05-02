Kerala woman alleges rape by multiple men befriended online by husband for wife-swap; four arrested

In a first-of-its-kind case, the Kayamkulam police in Kerala last week uncovered sordid details about a man allegedly pushing his wife into sexual relationships with other men he befriended through a popular online chatting application with the motive of wife-swap.

Based on the complaint of a 25-year-old woman, the Kayamkulam police charged four men, including her 32-year-old husband, with various counts of abduction, rape and assault on woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.

According to the police, the complainant said her husband forced her to have sexual relations with at least three men he befriended on ShareChat application with the expectation of getting the same favours from their wives.

The application, which is India’s first homegrown social media platform in multiple local languages and considered an alternative to WhatsApp, already has some 30 million users and can get people with similar interests to bond over private chats. “The accused apparently had this group on ShareChat where they engaged in wife-swapping and exchanged contacts,” said a police officer.

A senior investigating officer said the first attempt by the husband, an employee of a travel agency, at ‘wife-swapping’ came in March 2018 when he got in touch with a man called Arshad of Kozhikode, through the application. After agreeing to swap their wives, Arshad came down to Kayamkulam to meet the accused and his wife. While Arshad’s wife was not present on the occasion, the complainant said he tried to molest her in a moving car while her husband drove on. When she resisted, he stopped and stepped out of the car. That same evening, the husband again contacted the accused who raped the complainant in a moving car.

The second incident, the officer said, took place in April 2018 at Keralapuram in Kollam district when the accused forced his wife to go to one Umesh’s place. This time, however, the complainant refused to go through with the plan and returned home.

In the third attempt the same month, the complainant said she was raped by a man called Seedhi, who used to work in the Gulf, after being forcibly taken to his house in Kulasekharapuram by her husband.

“On most occasions, she said she would get threatened with dire consequences and physically attacked by her husband if she refused,” said an officer in charge of the case.

The fourth and final incident, according to the police, took place in Thiruvalla earlier this year after the husband coerced his wife to go to the home of one Blesarin where once again she was subjected to rape and unnatural sex. The complainant’s husband also slept with Blesarin’s wife, police said.

On April 25, the police said the complainant arrived at the Kayamkulam police station accompanied by her mother and narrated the chain of incidents. The same week, the police rounded up her husband, Seedhi, Umesh and Blesarin from their respective hometowns and took them into custody. While her husband has been charged under Section 366 IPC for kidnapping, two men have been charged with Section 376 IPC for rape and the fourth one with Section 34 IPC for committing criminal acts in furtherance of a common intention.

A local court remanded all four men in police custody for two weeks.