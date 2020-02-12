Kerala: When a news presenter realised she won an award during live broadcast

Sreeja expressed happiness at receiving the award. Sreeja expressed happiness at receiving the award.

A news presenter in Kerala was startled for a few seconds when she realised during a live broadcast that she had won the 2018 Kerala state award for best news presenter.

N Sreeja, a chief sub-editor with Mathrubhumi news channel, was on-air on Wednesday morning when news of the Kerala state media awards came out. As the news flashed on the teleprompter during the live broadcast, Sreeja was visibly startled to read her own name on it. She paused for a couple of seconds as she realised that she had won the coveted prize.

A video that did the rounds on social media showed Sreeja pausing before continuing to read the news that she had won the prize. Clearly, there was a hint of happiness in her voice. Towards the end of the news item, Sreeja could be seen struggling to hide her smile and maintain her composure. Later, she told iemalayalam.com that she had ended up smiling during the broadcast as those sitting on the news desk were laughing at her. She expressed happiness at receiving the award.

