Kerala journalist killed after ‘drunk’ IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman’s car rams into bike

A journalist working with a Malayalam daily was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a car allegedly driven by a drunken IAS officer on Friday night.

The victim was identified as K M Basheer (35), bureau chief of Siraj. IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman was travelling with a woman at the time of the incident.

City police deputy commissioner Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin said a case has been registered and a probe is underway to identify the person who was behind the wheels. “We have almost identified who was driving the car. The name would be revealed after getting the final results of the medical examination,” he said.

An auto driver, Shafeeq, recounted the incident and claimed that the car was driven by the IAS officer. “After the car hit the two-wheeler, a man came out from the driving seat. He was in a drunken state and his car was running at high speed,” he told reporters.

Initially, police did not subject the IAS officer and his friend to medical examination. Instead, they arranged a taxi and sent the woman home.

Venkataraman, on the other hand, was admitted to a government general hospital but his blood samples were not collected for examination even after the doctors claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol. Police, however, today summoned the woman for medical examination after the issue turned into a controversy.

Venkataraman had hit headlines in 2017 when, as the sub-collector in Devikulam, he initiated strong action against illegal constructions in Munnar hill station.

After the CPI(M) leadership in Idukki locked horns with the IAS officer over the latter’s drive against encroachment, Venkataraman was removed as the sub-collector. Presently, he is serving as director of survey department.