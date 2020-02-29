Kerala govt’s Life Mission sees completion of 2 lakh new houses

Vijayan is scheduled make an official declaration about completing over two lakh houses under the Life Mission on Saturday. (Source: Facebook) Vijayan is scheduled make an official declaration about completing over two lakh houses under the Life Mission on Saturday. (Source: Facebook)

A house of his own — that was a years-long dream of Amal Govind, a medical student from a tribal colony at Chaliyar in Kerala’s Malappuram district.

In 2008, his parents Govind and Manjula, both daily wage workers, were made beneficiaries of the Indira Awaas Yojana (IAY). However, with a paltry allocation of Rs 70,000 under the scheme, their home was little more than four walls, and the family lived in a hut with a plastic sheet for a roof for more than a decade.

This year, Amal’s dream came true — he is one of the beneficiaries of the state’s flagship project ‘Life Mission’, under which the Pinarayi Vijayan government aims houses for all. So far the mission has completed two lakh houses, either by constructing them afresh or by finishing incomplete structures.

Minister for Local Self Governments A C Moideen said, “This is the first time in the country that a state government has completed such a massive housing scheme in a short period. The Life Mission envisaging total housing for all the homeless began in 2017, and over two lakh houses have been completed so far. It is matchless achievement.”

Vijayan is scheduled make an official declaration about completing over two lakh houses under the Life Mission on Saturday.

Officials at Life Mission said in the first phase, the mission focused on completing houses which had been abandoned halfway for want of money. Apart from government funds, contributions from the public have also gone into the construction of houses.

Life Mission spent Rs 670 crore in the first phase and Rs 5,851 crore in the second phase.

The mission had joined hands with leading suppliers of construction materials and items for making quality products available for the housing project. Besides, construction of houses under the Life Mission was made part of MGNREGS, which helped the beneficiaries to avail 90 days of work from the job guarantee scheme.

For the landless, Life Mission is going ahead with construction of apartments.

