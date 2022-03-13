7th woman complains of sexual assault by tattoo artist in Kochi

A fresh FIR of alleged sexual assault was filed on Saturday against a popular tattoo artist in Kochi on the basis of a complaint by a French national, a top police officer confirmed.

Kochi DCP (Law and Order) Kuriakose V U said a French woman sent an email complaint detailing an incident of sexual abuse she had faced in 2019, allegedly at the hands of P S Sujeesh, who ran a tattoo parlour in Kochi named ‘Inkfected’.

While the officer did not go into details of the complaint, he said an FIR under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was filed on Saturday against Sujeesh.

The French national is the seventh woman to come forward with allegations of rape and sexual abuse against Sujeesh.

The allegations began to come in after an 18-year-old woman anonymously wrote on Reddit an account of rape and sexual harassment, allegedly by Sujeesh. She mentioned that the alleged assault took place when she visited his studio in Palarivattom in Kochi. He allegedly asked her uncomfortable questions, touched her inappropriately, and raped her, according to the account.

The post led to more women coming out with allegations of sexual abuse against Sujeesh.