Kerala CPM leader invokes Rahul words to slam Cong

CPI(M) STATE secretary and Politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Tuesday said that minorities have been marginalised in Congress based on the perspective of party leader Rahul Gandhi that Hindus should rule India.

“Is it based on this line that senior Congress leaders from minority communities such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Salman Khurshid and K V Thomas have been sidelined in the party,” Balakrishnan said in Kannur. “In Kerala, too, Congress has sidelined minorities, in a departure from the precedent of giving due share to minorities in party leadership.”

Hitting back, Congress leader V D Satheesan said, “Let CPI(M) introspect whether it has brought a minority face to the party leadership or government leadership…CPI(M) is trying to woo minorities by distorting words of Rahul Gandhi, who said India is a country of Hindus, not Hindutvavadis.”

He said CPI(M) is trying to divide the society. “Congress in Kerala has included leaders and workers from all communities,” Satheesan asserted.