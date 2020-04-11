Kerala CM mourns death of Covid-19 nurse who passed away in road accident

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “I join his family in this hour of grief.” CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “I join his family in this hour of grief.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Saturday expressed his condolences to the family of a nurse who died in a road accident en route his home from the hospital where he was working in a Covid-19 ward.

A 23-year-old Ashif, who was working for the past 10 days in a Covid-19 ward at the Taluk hospital in Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district, was returning home when his bike crashed into a rice truck near the Velappaya neighbourhood around 12.30 pm Friday. He was brought dead at the nearest hospital.

“He delivered praise-worthy service at a difficult time like this and I respectfully remember it. I join his family in this hour of grief,” the Chief Minister noted on his official Facebook page.

According to a report in the Malayala Manorama newspaper, Ashif, who was hired temporarily at the Taluk hospital under the national health mission (NHM), was returning home with his wages of ten days which he planned to give to his mother, a clerk at the Medical College in Thrissur. During his short period of service, he had also acted in an awareness ad for Covid-19 and worked at the help desk apart from his nursing duties. He leaves behind his mother Shameera and sister Aju.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd