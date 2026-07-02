Karnataka tells power supply companies to oppose private players’ entry

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the Cabinet also discussed the drought in the state. (File Photo)

Even as the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has yet to decide on Tata Power’s licence application, the Cabinet on Thursday advised all electricity supply companies (Escoms) to formally oppose the entry of private players in the state’s power distribution sector.

The decision comes in the wake of the Federation of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Employees’ Unions and Associations raising concern over privatisation.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the KERC would hold a meeting on Friday to decide on Tata Power’s application for a licence to distribute electricity in the state.

“All Escoms have been told to file objections (with the KERC) saying that the government will not agree (to the privatisation of power supply),” Shivakumar said. “During the previous BJP rule, an opportunity was provided for them to apply for a licence.”