Karnataka tells power supply companies to oppose private players’ entry

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Even as the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has yet to decide on Tata Power’s licence application, the Cabinet on Thursday advised all electricity supply companies (Escoms) to formally oppose the entry of private players in the state’s power distribution sector.
The decision comes in the wake of the Federation of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Employees’ Unions and Associations raising concern over privatisation.
Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the KERC would hold a meeting on Friday to decide on Tata Power’s application for a licence to distribute electricity in the state.
“All Escoms have been told to file objections (with the KERC) saying that the government will not agree (to the privatisation of power supply),” Shivakumar said. “During the previous BJP rule, an opportunity was provided for them to apply for a licence.”
The Cabinet also extended until August 15 the exemption for residential buildings from obtaining occupancy certificates (OC) before getting power connections. In June, the government announced a one-time exemption for residential buildings constructed on plots measuring up to 2,400 sq ft from obtaining OC for power connections.
The June 5 order granted the exemption to buildings with a 20 per cent variation limit. The condition was that the buildings should be completed and the application for an electricity connection should be submitted before May 31.
Shivakumar said the Cabinet also discussed the drought in the state. “The rainfall deficit is more than 20 per cent. Several reservoirs such as Tungabhadra, Ghataprabha, Almatti, and Narayanpura have received zero inflow,” he said.
The chief minister said farmers should wait till the dams are full before starting cultivation. He directed the energy department to ensure an adequate supply of coal for thermal plants to avoid a power crisis, as hydel power generation will be lower than normal.
VB-G RAM G rollout in Karnataka
On the VB-G RAM G scheme, Shivakumar said the government would implement the new rural job guarantee scheme even though the state will go to court over having to meet 40 per cent of the project cost. He said the government has approved the required funds for the scheme, which would be around Rs 3,800 crore.
To a question on the monsoon session of the legislature, Shivakumar said it would be held once the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is over and the draft electoral roll is published.
Since legislators are busy monitoring the Election Commission’s SIR exercise, the government will hold the session during the second or third week of August, he added.
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