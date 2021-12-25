Karnataka Legislative Council shelter for rich who lose assembly polls: Congress MLC

Congress MLC Raghu Achar on Friday mocked the Karnataka Legislative Council saying that it had become a temporary shelter for losers in assembly elections who then spend crores of rupees to be in it. Following the protest by other members, he later apologised for his statement.

On the last day of the session on Friday, two-time MLC Raghu Achar said: “There was a time when the house was filled with intellect but now it is a house filled with rich people. Apart from Kota Srinivas Poojary (BJP MLC), no one had come here without spending money, that includes me as well,” he said.

Raghu Achar justified his absence for most of the days of the Winter Session. “In the initial days, I was keen to participate in the debates but as days went on, I discovered that members were least bothered about proceedings of the house and it was just being held for namesake.”

He added that the members are wasting time by raising issues which were already debated.

BJP member Ayanur Manjunath reacted to his comments: “You have insulted this great house of tradition. Many people who have fought for public causes have been elected to the house. This house has seen a lot of great personalities.”

Raghu Achar, whose term is going to end on January 5, stated that he would be contesting in the next assembly elections.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on a lighter note, asked Achar why he said so on the last day of the session. Wishing him good luck for the next assembly elections, Bommai advised Achar not to speak in the same manner if he gets elected in the next assembly elections.

Raghu Achar apologised to the house for his comment and was seen seeking the blessings of senior members by touching their feet.