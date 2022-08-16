Karnataka govt to provide two per cent reservation in all state departments to sportspersons

August 16, 2022 6:59:16 pm
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said his government will provide two per cent reservation in all state departments to sportspersons on the lines of existing quota in the police and forest department.
Speaking at an event to felicitate the participants from Karnataka in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Bommai said that he was inclined to clear a proposal to provide two per cent reservation in government jobs for sportspersons.
“There is a file with a proposal for two per cent reservation for sportspersons in all departments of the government. I will clear it. We already have quotas in the police and forest department,” Bommai said.
“Karnataka is the first state to adopt athletes. We have started with 75 athletes. We are trying to develop sports as well. We have adopted basketball as a state sport. In rural areas, we are starting tournaments. We are giving top priority to sports and sportspersons,’” he added.
Ashwini Ponnapa, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gururaj Poojary, Ankitha Suresh and Priya Mohan were among the athletes felicitated by Bommai on the occasion. Cheques ranging from Rs five lakh to Rs 15 lakh were presented to sportspersons on behalf of the state government.
