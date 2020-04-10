Karnataka: Covid-19 cases rise to 207; two wards in Bengaluru sealed

Students at Bengaluru City Railway Station. (PTI/File) Students at Bengaluru City Railway Station. (PTI/File)

With 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Karnataka on Friday, the total number of cases in the state rose to 207 while 167 persons remain active. Of the new cases, five are from Mysuru, while two each are from Bengaluru Urban and Rural areas.

The latest case from Kalaburagi is of a 55-year-old male who has a travel history to Delhi. According to health department officials, the patient suffers from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Till date, 34 patients have recovered from the infection while six have succumbed to COVID-19 infection. Incidentally, all six deaths reported in the state so far are of patients aged 60 and above. While two deaths were reported from Kalaburagi, one each has been reported from Tumkur, Chikkaballapura, Bagalkote, and Gadag.

BBMP orders clampdown in two Bengaluru wards

Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Friday decided to seal two wards in the city, in a bid to prevent further spread of novel coronavirus in the areas. As of 12 pm Friday, Bengaluru has recorded 71 positive cases of COVID-19.

Confirming this, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar tweeted, “BBMP will completely seal Bapuji Nagar Ward 134 & Padarayanapura Ward 135 to prevent the spread of #COVID19 after 5 fresh positive cases were reported. Starting now, #BBMP has planned to supply all essentials to residents & banned vehicular movement.”

Meanwhile, several citizens in the city took to streets in big numbers to stock essentials after rumour spread that the clampdown would be enforced on the city.

Clarifying this, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, “Rumours and fake news are floating around a seal-down in Bengaluru creating widespread panic.” He then appealed, “Dearest citizens, there is nothing like that as of now. Please stay calm.”

According to BBMP officials, as many as 160 teams comprising ASHA workers and booth workers will continue to carry out surveillance work in the selected wards.

Of the 71 confirmed cases, as per BBMP War Room data, 15 cases among them are from the BBMP South Zone while 14 were confirmed in areas falling under BBMP East Zone. While 10 cases have been confirmed from Mahadevapura zone so far, eight of them have recovered from the coronavirus infection.

While 68% of patients tested positive of COVID-19 in Bengaluru have a travel history to affected countries, 19% are primary contacts of them. Another 10% of the positive cases in Bengaluru so far are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Nizamuddin Markaz, Delhi during March.

Karnataka police warn violators of 7 years jail

The Karnataka police has warned violators forging ‘KSP Clear Passes’ to move around in the city during the lockdown with 7 years imprisonment. The warning comes after some cases were reported from Bengaluru on citizens using fake passes to commute and the police identifying them.

7 yrs is a big time to spend in Jail!@BlrCityPolice starting verification of passes issued for essential services & Emergencies Time to google sections from Indian Penal Code viz; 420,465,468,471 & NDMA Act if you are using a Forged/Duplicate/Tampered/Altered KSP CLEAR Pass! pic.twitter.com/SsWOyeCAxK — Hemant Nimbalkar IPS (@IPSHemant) April 10, 2020

According to the police, violators can be booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code such as 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document).

Minister cleans street, BBMP Commissioner lauds move

Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar and his wife were lauded for their ‘civic sense’ by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar.

#Karnataka minister @nimmasuresh and his wife clean street adjacent to their residence in Bengaluru. @BBMPCOMM lauds move saying the minister did so on realising the pourakarmika in charge had injured her leg. @IndianExpress

??: @BBMPCOMM pic.twitter.com/51ExbVLVjc — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) April 10, 2020

Later, he added, “The minister realised that Lingamma, the pourakarmika in-charge at his residential area had injured her leg. To help her, Minister Suresh Kumar and his wife volunteered to clean the road. This is a great gesture of humility, civic sense, and service towards BBMP and the pourakarmikas.”

