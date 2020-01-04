Karnataka BJP MLA ‘threatens’ CAA protesters

(From left) Janardhan Reddy, Karunakar Reddy and Somashekhar Reddy. The video footage of Somashekhar Reddy’s speech has gone viral on social media. (From left) Janardhan Reddy, Karunakar Reddy and Somashekhar Reddy. The video footage of Somashekhar Reddy’s speech has gone viral on social media.

A video purportedly showing Karnataka BJP MLA G Somasekhara Reddy threatening anti-CAA protesters has gone viral.

The clip shows Reddy purportedly speaking during a programme in support of the new citizenship law in Bellary district, saying “We are 80 per cent and you (anti-CAA protesters) are just 17 per cent. Imagine what will happen to you if we turn against you.”

Reddy is an MLA from Bellary City constituency.

Taking to Twitter, Youth Congress leader Srivatsa said, “A most divisive speech inciting violence by BJP MLA Somashekhara Reddy. ‘We are 80%, you are just 15%. Beware. You should listen to us if you want to live in our country else we will send you to your country’ CM @BSYBJP sir, why are u not arresting him?”

Reddy faces allegations of illegal mining in forest lands. He has also been accused of trying to bribe an Andhra Pradesh judge to get bail for his brother.

His brothers G Janardhana Reddy and G Karunakara Reddy served as ministers in the earlier B S Yediyurappa government. But after 2011, the year Yediyurappa was forced to resign as CM, the Reddy brothers along with BJP’s Dalit face in the state B Sriramulu formed the BSR Congress party. Yediyurappa had at that time also broken away from the BJP to form the Karnataka Janata Paksha. But both the parties merged with the BJP ahead of the 2014 general elections.

