Living under lockdown: Bengaluru roads are traffic-free as work and learning moves online

With the Karnataka government deciding on Wednesday to extend till March 31 the social distancing measures that were introduced on a trial basis from March 14, most places in capital Bengaluru are under a lockdown.

While malls and cinema theatres across the city are closed, some of them are using the opportunity to undertake renovation works and train staff members. At a prominent mall in southeast Bengaluru, a security official said all staff members coming for training purposes are provided with masks and sanitisers at the entry gate itself. “Once their work is done, everyone has been asked to wash their hands with soap and water again and during frequent intervals.”

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar Bhatia, Senior General Manager, Orion Malls said, “We are concerned and sensitive about the safety of each of our patrons and public health in general, and are committed to working with the authorities on all precautionary health advisories issued across the state.”

The other major impact has been on educational institutions in the city which attract students from across the country. With classes suspended until further notice, most institutions have implemented various methods of digital learning. At the St Joseph’s College (Autonomous) at Langford Road project assessments and even placement interviews have moved online.

PRO Prof Kiran Jeevan said the communication department has finished project vivas online via Skype calls where internal and external examiners assessed candidates online. “Various companies approaching us for placements have also begun conducting psychometric and aptitude tests for students via phone interviews and using online methods, enabling students to stay off-campus,” he said. Prof Jeevan added that all staff have been advised to avoid visiting the college until further orders.

“On receiving the government order last week, we have vacated our hostels and most outstation students have travelled back to their hometowns,” he added. The college at present has over 6,300 students with over 35 per cent outstation students.

At Greenwood High International School, worksheets and assessment papers have been uploaded online. “The current scenario has caused a disruption in education and online teaching appears to be the solution. We are in advanced talks with various platforms and hope to get onto one soon,” Principal Aloysius D’Mello said.

At the LISAA School of Design in Koramangala, the management has instructed staff to maintain a safe distance of about six feet from each other. “The floorings and walls of all common areas, lifts, railings, surfaces and other places likely to be touched are being cleaned using sanitising liquids multiple times a day. Care and attention are being given to housekeeping staff and they are provided with necessary soap/sanitizer/liquid soap for periodic hand washing,” said Avi Keswani, Founder and Director.

While most families stuck at home, apartment complexes in the city are unusually full round the clock. With summer kicking in, the government has been on its toes to ensure social distancing measures are put in place strictly along with the ban on gatherings and prohibition of swimming pools.

“We are fine with the closing of pools as we understand it is an important precautionary measure. With the children’s play area closed and no get-togethers allowed in public areas, we have been complying with all social distancing measures put in place by the government,” explained Mythili G Nirvan, a resident of Adarsh Vista, a gated community in East Bengaluru.

She said residents have also been asked to declare if any family member has returned from any foreign country recently and directed all members of the family to be in home quarantine for 14 days if someone has done so.

With gyms and multi-sports facilities also under a lockdown, fitness enthusiasts in the city have also turned to digital learning. Leading fitness chains in the city have cancelled classes across centres and started to provide live online sessions featuring their trainers in a bid to keep their clients fit.

The same has now been followed by others as well, upon demand from the clients. Vignesh Nathan, a mixed martial arts (MMA) expert who runs Reign MMA at HRBR Layout, said videos are being shared on social media to ensure his students get uninterrupted training. “MMA requires trainers and students to be in close contact. Even though some were unwilling for a shut down, most of them, including techies and students, understood the seriousness of the situation and accepted online classes instead,” he said.

However, several citizens are unhappy that some pubs and bars continue to operate despite government instructions. “If social distancing is the ultimate aim, the government should ensure all pubs and bars are closed,” said Aravindan Guna, a resident of Indiranagar.

Reiterating that stringent actions will be taken if found to be true, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K said licenses of such pubs will be cancelled for doing so. “The CM is very strict about this,” Sudhakar said, urging citizens to approach the police or health department to file complaints on the same.

Even as the general footfall at parks has come down, the BBMP has cautioned the public against using open gym equipment. An order from the BBMP Commissioner said these must not be used “as these metallic surfaces are a potential source of infection”.

Meanwhile, Yoga classes and laughter therapy sessions have been over the past week. “Many senior citizens who come for a yoga class here have stopped coming. I also stopped taking class in the parks since the classes are held in groups,” said Praveen Kumar, a yoga teacher who conducts a class at BTM layout park.

One positive effect of the lockdown has been the impact on traffic. Roads like Yeshwanthpur, JC Road, Mysuru Road, KG Road, Trinity Circle, MG Road, Cunningham Road, Residency Road, Koramangala and Race Course Road which sees heavy traffic jams throughout the day are experiencing smooth traffic this week. “We can see less traffic,” said a traffic cop attached to Adugodi traffic police station, adding how they had also noticed a few jumping the signals as there are not many vehicles on the road.

Meanwhile, auto drivers and cabs are struggling for business with a substantial part of the workforce working from home and commercial establishments and educational institutes closed. Shivuputharappa Gowda, an auto driver, lamented that he was earning less these days. “I used to pick up children after schools and now I am not able to make decent money.”

The restaurants and hotels of all sizes are seeing less business. The star hotels have stopped taking bookings from international passengers, while small restaurants have taken down a few dishes off their hotel menus. Vijay Prasad, a hotel owner in Taverekere, said with fewer customers a few items have been removed from the menu so that food will not get wasted. “We have noticed a loss of 40 per cent every day since the lockdown started.”

