Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru police confirms arrest of accused for uploading derogatory post

The mob outside DJ Halli police station, raising demands to arrest the perpetrators. (Express)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant Wednesday morning confirmed the arrest of the accused named Naveen for uploading derogatory posts. “Also a total of 110 accused have been arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and assault on police,” Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said.

Violence had broken out after a mob gathered outside the residence of a legislator in northeast Bengaluru late Tuesday, pelting stones and setting ablaze some vehicles, allegedly because they were irked by a derogatory social media post shared by the MLA’s relative.

The incident took place at Kaval Byrasandra in Bengaluru, outside Pulkeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s house. The mob alleged that a Facebook post by the MLA’s relative was offensive to Islam and its beliefs.

Meanwhile, 6257 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka as the total rose to 1,88,611 on Tuesday. However, discharges (6473) outnumbered fresh cases confirmed in the last 24 hours.