Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Karnataka approves 59 industrial projects worth Rs 3,455.39 crore

These projects worth Rs 2186.70 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 10559 persons in the state.

In total, 59 investment proposals worth Rs 3455.39 crore promising 18,567 jobs were approved in the meeting,” a statement from Dr Nirani’s office said. (Express Photo)

The Karnataka Industries and Commerce Department Tuesday cleared 59 investment proposals worth Rs 3,455.39 crore. The department said 18,567 jobs would be created as a result of the new investments.

The 137th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr Murugesh R Nirani, minister for large and medium scale industries, at the Karnataka Udyog Mitra office.

“This includes 11 important large and medium-sized industrial projects with investments of more than Rs 50 crore. These projects worth Rs 2186.70 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 10559 persons in the state. At the SLSWCC meeting, 46 new projects with investments of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were also cleared.

These projects worth Rs 1049.19 crore would generate jobs for 8,008 people in Karnataka. Two projects of additional investment have also been approved, which will result in an investment of Rs 219.50 crore and would generate massive employment opportunities. In total, 59 investment proposals worth Rs 3455.39 crore promising 18,567 jobs were approved in the meeting,” a statement from Dr Nirani’s office said.

The following major investment/project proposals were approved in the meeting:

M/s Mysore Steel Limited, Mysore, Investment – Rs 405.43 crore

M/s NIDEC Industrial Automation India Private Ltd., Bengaluru, Investment – Rs 350 crore

M/s Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt Ltd, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Investment – Rs 256.3 crore

M/s Balaji Wafers Pvt Ltd. Ahmedabad, Gujrat, Investment – Rs 251.25 crore

M/s Manjushree Technopack Limited, Bengaluru, Investment – Rs 153 crore

M/s Ksiroda Indian Pvt Limited, Bengaluru, Investment – Rs 138 crore

M/s Mahamanav Ispat Private Limited, Bellary, Investment – Rs 90 crore

M/s ACR Projects Bengaluru, Investment – Rs 85 crore

M/s Neobee Solution Private Limited, Bengaluru, Investment – Rs 50 crore

M/s Abhay Agro Foods Private Limited, Koppala, Investment – Rs 32.65 crore

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 20:52 IST
