Aligarh District Court: Kafeel Khan gets bail, with riders

Twelve days after being arrested for allegedly making a provocative speech to students at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 13, a district court in Aligarh on Monday granted bail to Dr Kafeel Khan.

The paediatrician was arrested from the Mumbai airport on January 30 after being booked under sections 153-A (promoting enmity), 153 B and 109 (abetment) of the IPC.

“If the accused, while out on release, repeats the offence, action will be taken. The accused has been asked to submit a bond of Rs 60,000 to ensure that the particular offence is not repeated in the future. Two separate bonds will also have to be submitted by the two guarantors,” said the bail order issued by Karuna Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate.

