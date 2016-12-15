Junagadh: Man stabbed to death over exchange of Rs 9 lakh, two detained

A person was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute over exchanging Rs 9 lakh worth of currency notes in Magharwada village in Junagadh district on Thursday. The incident took place at around 3 pm in Magharwada village of Keshod taluka in Junagadh. Police said that Ram Jilariya and his cousin brother Kishor had gone to the village to hand over valid currency notes worth Rs 9 lakh and convert old notes of equal amount at a commission of 20 per cent. However, a group of men who were to receive the money picked up a quarrel with Jilariya, snatched away the cash he was carrying and later stabbed him in the chest.

Police said that Jilariya died on the spot even as the accused managed to run. Police recovered an air-gun from the crime scene. Sources said that the Jilariya brothers were residents of Jonpur village of Keshod taluka and that they were working for a private bank in disbursing agricultural loans.

Keshod police have filed a case of murder and robbery. Two persons were detained in connection with the case, police added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd