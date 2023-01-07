Joshimath News Live Updates: CM Dhami orders evacuation of 600 families, to visit ‘sinking’ town today

Joshimath: Cracks appear in the houses and on the roads due to landslides at the Joshimath of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Jan. 6, 2023. (PTI)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to visit the “sinking” Joshimath town in the northeastern part of the state and has ordered the immediate evacuation of around 600 families living in houses which have developed huge cracks. An official said that though the land has been “sinking” over the past year due to land subsidence, the problem has escalated in the last fortnight.

“Saving lives is our first priority. Officials have been asked to shift around 600 families living in endangered houses in Joshimath to safe locations,” Dhami told reporters in Dehradun after reviewing the situation in the town with officials via video conference, as per a report in the news agency PTI.

The city in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district is a key route taken by tourists travelling to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, and is situated at a height of 6,000 feet. It falls in high-risk seismic Zone-V. Worries over the future of the Joshimath, which houses around 3,800 families as per the 2011 census, came to the forefront after the city’s roads and buildings started developing cracks due to land subsidence. On Friday evening, a temple in the Singdhar ward collapsed, but there were no casualties as it had been evacuated after the structure developed huge cracks over the past 15 days.