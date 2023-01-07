Joshimath News Live Updates: CM Dhami orders evacuation of 600 families, to visit ‘sinking’ town today

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to visit the “sinking” Joshimath town in the northeastern part of the state and has ordered the immediate evacuation of around 600 families living in houses which have developed huge cracks. An official said that though the land has been “sinking” over the past year due to land subsidence, the problem has escalated in the last fortnight.
“Saving lives is our first priority. Officials have been asked to shift around 600 families living in endangered houses in Joshimath to safe locations,” Dhami told reporters in Dehradun after reviewing the situation in the town with officials via video conference, as per a report in the news agency PTI.
The city in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district is a key route taken by tourists travelling to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, and is situated at a height of 6,000 feet. It falls in high-risk seismic Zone-V. Worries over the future of the Joshimath, which houses around 3,800 families as per the 2011 census, came to the forefront after the city’s roads and buildings started developing cracks due to land subsidence. On Friday evening, a temple in the Singdhar ward collapsed, but there were no casualties as it had been evacuated after the structure developed huge cracks over the past 15 days.
The district administration subsequently put a ban on the construction of Helang bypass by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), work of the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and other construction work undertaken by the municipality with immediate effect till further orders.
The NTPC and the Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) have also been asked to build 2,000 prefabricated houses each in advance for the affected families.
According to officials, on January 5, around 30 households in the Himalayan town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand were relocated to safer areas. The relocation happened after numerous houses in the region, which is prone to strong seismic activity, developed cracks.
Located at a height of 6,000 feet in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, the town, on the path to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, is in high-risk seismic 'Zone-V'.
Protests continued in the Himalayan town of Joshimath on Thursday as the government began evacuating families staying in houses at risk after developing cracks.
The town observed a bandh to protest against administrative indifference to the plight of residents and the “NTPC projects which have led to its gradual sinking.” People descended on the streets shouting slogans against an “idle administration” and staged a chakka jam while the business establishments remained closed, Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti convenor Atul Sati said.
The SDM came to persuade the agitators staging a dharna but he was told that it will continue until decisive action is taken on their demands. (Read more)
Check out the full gallery here.
Ensure temporary rehabilitation centres at safe locations, aid camps and medical facilities, including facilities for airlift operations; evacuate danger zones; activate the disaster control room immediately; draw up drainage plans in less-affected areas.
These were some of the key directions issued Friday by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami days after roads and over 560 houses in Joshimath, a key transit point for tourists travelling to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, developed cracks due to land subsidence, triggering panic and protests among the local population. (Read more)