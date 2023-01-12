Joshimath land subsidence: Top developments today

The situation in Joshimath town in Uttarakhand continued to be surveilled closely, with a visit from geophysical scientists from Hyderabad’s CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute planned for Thursday afternoon. The scientists will study the land subsidence, which has resulted in cracks appearing on roads and buildings across the town and the relocation of hundreds of towsfolks.

Meanwhile, appearing for the state of Uttarakhand, Deputy Advocate General JK Sethi told Delhi High Court that the resettlement process in ongoing. He added that a rehabilitation package is being prepared for the affected people. The next hearing on the case is to be held on February 3.

Here are the top developments on the issue today.

‘Rehabilitation package being prepared,’ Uttarakhand govt tells Delhi HC

In a PIL seeking a high-level enquiry committee into the Joshimath crisis, the state told the Delhi High Court that the Centre and the state are active on the issue. A relief package is being prepared by the state authorities, while the national and state disaster relief forces have been deployed in the area.

CM Dhami visits Narsingh Temple; promises best possible relief package

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Narsingh Temple Thursday, and offered prayers to resolve the crisis, he said in a update on Twitter. Sharing photographs from the visit, the CM said: “As we already said the govt will design the best possible relief package for the crisis-hit people as this is a natural disaster.”

आज नरसिंह मंदिर, जोशीमठ में पूजा-अर्चना करने के पश्चात गौ माता का पूजन कर आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया व इन प्रतिकूल परिस्थितियों में आध्यात्मिक व धार्मिक स्थली जोशीमठ की सुरक्षा की कामना की। pic.twitter.com/32aAi20yQa — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 12, 2023

CM Dhami also held a meeting with the Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the NDRF, the scientists from various establishments engaged in landslide investigation, the district administration and the police, reported the news agency ANI. He instructed all agencies to ensure the safety of the people, the report said quoting the Uttarakhand CM’s office.

Hyderabad-based scientists to visit Joshimath today

A team of experts from CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Hyderabad, headed by principal scientist Anand K Pandey, is expected to reach Joshimath Thursday, reported the news agency PTI. They will conduct subsurface physical mapping of the affected town and collate the data to analyse the reason behind the land subsidence. The 10-member team is expected to submit the report after two weeks of work.

CM announces a relief package of Rs 45 crore for those affected

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Dhami announced a rehabilitation package of Rs 45 crore for those affected by the land subsidence crisis in Joshimath, reported ANI. The package is estimated to provide approximately Rs 1.5 lakh “interim assistance” to each of the 3,000 resident families.

An 11-member committee has been constituted for the immediate distribution of the relief package, the Chamoli District Magistrate announced. However, the locals have also registered protests that demand relief as per the Badrinath Master Project.

Cracks widen in nearby town of Karnaprayag

Meanwhile, cracks and fissures have also been reported in the town of Karnaprayag, situated 82 km away from Joshimath. Residents claimed that the cracks started appearing around a decade ago and had gone mainly unreported by the media. However, now the cracks have widened, forcing the residents to abandon their houses.

Advertisement

Tula Devi Bisht told The Indian Express that her house, built in 2010, started developing cracks three years later after a ‘mandi’ (market) came up nearby. “Everything was good before 2013. Initially, we ignored the cracks, but most of the rooms are now too dangerous to stay in,” she said. Most walls of her house have fissures and cracks and all efforts to fill the gaping crevices turned futile as they resurfaced within months.