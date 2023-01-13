Joshimath land subsidence top developments: HC asks Uttarakhand govt to impose a ban on construction work in Joshimath

The Uttarakhand High Court Friday directed the state government to impose a strict ban on construction work in the ‘sinking’ town of Joshimath. Hearing a plea on the issue, the court also directed the state authorities to formulate a committee of experts to look into the matter and submit the report within the next two months.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court had heard a similar plea where the state told the Bench that it was already preparing a rehabilitation package for those affected while the evacuation program was in full swing. Another such plea is scheduled to be heard by the apex court on January 16.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also chaired a meeting on Thursday along with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, RK Singh, Bhupendra Yadav and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on issues related to roads, power supply, water scarcity and the environment in the Joshimath.

Let’s look at the top developments from Joshimath today.

HC asks Uttarakhand govt to impose a ban on construction work in Joshimath

While hearing a plea on the Joshimath land sinking crisis, the Uttarakhand High Court instructed the state government to ban all construction activities in the town strictly. It sought a legal order to ban all construction activities in Joshimath and neighbouring areas.

Meanwhile, the counsel appearing on behalf of the Uttarakhand Government and National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) said that the authorities are extremely serious about the crisis. He added that while most construction works in the town have already been stopped, the government is seeking the help of Wadia Institute experts regarding landslides.

The division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Alok Kumar Verma also directed the state authorities to form an independent committee of experts to look into the matter. The court also insisted on including Disaster Management Authority CEO Piyush Rautela and MPS Bisht in the expert committee, which would be filling its report in a couple of months.

PM Modi personally distressed about the Joshimath crisis, says Rajnath Singh

In a media interaction on Thursday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally distressed about the Joshimath crisis. He said that the state government was constantly working hard to bring the situation under control.

He added that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also concerned and called Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday to enquire about the situation. Amit Shah also chaired a meeting on Thursday along with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, RK Singh, Bhupendra Yadav and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on-road issues, power supply, water scarcity and the environment in the Joshimath.

Similarly, Chief Minister Dhami also chaired a meeting on Thursday with all stakeholders, including the Army, ITBP, NDRF and scientists from various establishments engaged in landslide investigation, district administration, police and district-level officers associated with essential services at Sunil ITBP camp. Dhami had earlier announced an interim relief of Rs. 45 crores, including Rs. 1.5 lakhs each for those affected.

ISRO’s report states Joshimath sank 5.4 cm in 12 days

The Indian Space Research Organisation released an interim report on Joshimath stating that the town sank 5.4 cm between Dec. 27, 2022 and Jan.8, 2023. The agency reported it as rapid subsidence when compared to the 8.9 cm sinking over a period of seven months between the months of April and November 2022.

The report observed that although the sinking was limited to the central part of the town, the subsidence hit zone was spread across the whole town. It also stated that the subsidence zone resembled a generic landslide shape, with the crown of the subsidence located near Joshimath-Auli road at the height of 2,180 m.

Hotel Malari Inn is to be soon demolished by the administration in Joshimath.

On Friday, the Chief Scientist of Central Building Research Insitute, DP Kanungo, said that the Malari Inn Hotel would be demolished. The process will take 7-10 days, and it will be done via the technique called mechanical dismantling.

