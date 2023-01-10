scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023
Joshimath News Live Updates: Central team to visit ‘sinking’ town today

Joshimath News Live Updates: Two three-storeyed hotels — Malari Inn and Mount View — will be demolished in the next few days as they are "massive structures and there are other structures below them", the Secretary to the Chief Minister told The Indian Express. 

By: Express Web Desk
Joshimath, New Delhi | January 10, 2023 09:09 IST
People affected by the gradual "sinking" of Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand after cracks appeared in their houses, in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The situation in Joshimath, situation in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, is deteriorating with each passing day as more buildings develop cracks due to land subsidence. At least 678 houses have developed cracks so far, and around 80 families have been evacuated from danger zones. There’s a mounting sense of urgency in rescue and relief efforts as rains are expected in the town from Wednesday, and snowfall from Friday. Two three-storeyed hotels — Malari Inn and Mount View — will be demolished in the next few days as they are “massive structures and there are other structures below them”, the Secretary to the Chief Minister told The Indian Express. A central team is expected to visit the “sinking” town today to take stock of the situation.

The cracks in Joshimath are not a new phenomenon; they have been observed in and around the region for several years now. In fact, in June 2021, similar cracks formed in houses and roads in Raini village, about 22 kilometres away from Joshimath. The current crisis, however, is different as the cracks are deeper, experts say.

Moreover, as early as almost half a century ago, an 18-member committee warned that Joshimath was “geologically unstable”, and suggested several restrictions and remedial measures. In a report on May 7, 1976, the committee suggested restrictions on heavy construction work, agriculture on slopes, felling of trees; construction of pucca drainage to stop seepage of rainwater, proper sewage system, and cement blocks on river banks to prevent erosion.

A temple collapses after the gradual ‘sinking’ of Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (PTI Photo)

What is land subsidence?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), subsidence is the “sinking of the ground because of underground material movement”. It can happen for a host of reasons, man-made or natural, such as the removal of water, oil, or natural resources, along with mining activities. Earthquakes, soil erosion, and soil compaction are also some of the well-known causes of subsidence.

The US-based agency’s website also mentions that this phenomenon can “happen over very large areas like whole states or provinces, or very small areas like the corner of your yard.”

What can be the reasons behind Joshimath’s subsidence?

The exact reason behind Joshimath land subsidence is still unknown but experts suggest that the incident might have occurred because of unplanned construction, over-population, obstruction of the natural flow of water and hydel power activities. Not only this, the area is a seismic zone, which makes it prone to frequent earthquakes.

As The Indian Express reported, the possibility of such an incident happening in the region was first highlighted around 50 years when the MC Mishra committee report was published and it cautioned against “unplanned development in this area, and identified the natural vulnerabilities.”

According to experts, Joshimath city has been built on an ancient landslide material — meaning it rests on a deposit of sand and stone, not rock, which doesn’t have high load-bearing capacity. This makes the area extremely vulnerable to ever-burgeoning infrastructure and population.

Moreover, the lack of a proper drainage system might have also contributed to the sinking of the area. Experts say that unplanned and unauthorised construction has led to the blocking of the natural flow of water, which eventually results in frequent landslides.

