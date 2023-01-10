Joshimath News Live Updates: Central team to visit ‘sinking’ town today

The situation in Joshimath, situation in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, is deteriorating with each passing day as more buildings develop cracks due to land subsidence. At least 678 houses have developed cracks so far, and around 80 families have been evacuated from danger zones. There’s a mounting sense of urgency in rescue and relief efforts as rains are expected in the town from Wednesday, and snowfall from Friday. Two three-storeyed hotels — Malari Inn and Mount View — will be demolished in the next few days as they are “massive structures and there are other structures below them”, the Secretary to the Chief Minister told The Indian Express. A central team is expected to visit the “sinking” town today to take stock of the situation.
The cracks in Joshimath are not a new phenomenon; they have been observed in and around the region for several years now. In fact, in June 2021, similar cracks formed in houses and roads in Raini village, about 22 kilometres away from Joshimath. The current crisis, however, is different as the cracks are deeper, experts say.
Moreover, as early as almost half a century ago, an 18-member committee warned that Joshimath was “geologically unstable”, and suggested several restrictions and remedial measures. In a report on May 7, 1976, the committee suggested restrictions on heavy construction work, agriculture on slopes, felling of trees; construction of pucca drainage to stop seepage of rainwater, proper sewage system, and cement blocks on river banks to prevent erosion.