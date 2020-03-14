J&K: Youth who went missing month ago killed in encounter

Sources said that the Friday operation took place in an orchard after a search operation in the area. (Representational/Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Sources said that the Friday operation took place in an orchard after a search operation in the area. (Representational/Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A youth who had gone missing earlier this month and joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba was Friday killed in an encounter with security forces. Three other persons, who had gone missing with him, are also expected to have joined militant ranks.

Police officials said the slain militant, Mudasir Bhat, was a resident of Rafiabad in Sopore.

“Rafiabad #Encounter Concluded: Killed #terrorist identified as Mudasir Bhat resident of Shutloo Rafiabad. Arms & #ammunition recovered. Affiliated with #proscribed terror outfit #LeT,” Kashmir Police Zone said on Twitter.

SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal told The Indian Express: “Four boys were missing. Today (Friday), one of them was killed in the operation. The way we recovered ammunition from him, it is an indication that three others have probably joined militant ranks as well.” Sources said that the Friday operation took place in an orchard after a search operation in the area.

