J&K records its second case, Sec 144 in Kishtwar

Women wear masks and walk inside Government Medical College hospital in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Women wear masks and walk inside Government Medical College hospital in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 in Kishtwar district for a month after the Union Territory recorded its second case of Covid-19.

The prohibitory order, issued by District Magistrate Rajinder Singh Tara, said that while necessary precautions with regard to the prevention and control of COVID-19 virus have already been undertaken by the district administration in cooperation with police and health authorities, it has a pattern of transmission at a rapid rate in case prescribed preventive protocols including avoiding gathering etc. are not strictly followed.

Another order, issued by Jammu District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan, ordered the closure of all shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools and recreational clubs till March 31. “It has been felt that large gatherings in shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, recreational clubs may cause spread of COVID-19 from affected to non-affected,” the order said. “Any violation of this order shall invite action under Indian Penal Code.” ARUN SHARMA

