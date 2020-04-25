J&K: 2 militants killed

The team killed the two militants and rescued the abducted constable. (PTI Photo) The team killed the two militants and rescued the abducted constable. (PTI Photo)

Two militants were killed after a brief gunfight on Friday after they abducted a policeman from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A team was sent to rescue the Government Railway Police constable Friday evening, said Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar. The team killed the two militants and rescued the abducted constable. One person from the team was injured in the gunfight.

A statement by Kulgam Police on Friday said a the constable was abducted from Shipora Frisal. “While chasing the militants, police stopped a vehicle at Kharpora. On checking, militants fired on the police party. In retaliation, two militants were neutralised on spot and the abducted cop was rescued,” the police said.

