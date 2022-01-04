Jharkhand: Two brothers assaulted over ‘witchcraft’, eye of one gouged

Two brothers, aged 32 and 27, returning home after New Year celebrations were tied to a pole and assaulted for more than one hour by neighbours, who suspected that their parents practised witchcraft, in a village in Gumla district of Jharkhand.

Police have arrested six people and are investigating the possible involvement of seven others, including the woman mukhiya of Lekeya village panchayat, who have been named in the FIR. The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the IPC and 2001 ant-witchcraft law.

“The incident occurred on January 1 between 8 pm and 9 pm. Sanjay and Ajay Oraon were beaten with lathis and bricks. They received grievous injuries,” said Gumla Sub-Division Police Officer Manish Chand Lal.

While Sanjay, the elder of the two, suffered injuries in his back and face, his younger brother Ajay suffered head injuries and one of his eyes was gouged.

Ajay, who worked as a labourer in Tamil Nadu, had come home after two years to celebrate the New Year with his family.

According to victims’ complaint, this was the third time in a year they had been targeted by the villagers, including mukhiya Sugima Devi, for practising witchcraft. They said they approached the police multiple times but they continued to be targeted.

According to Sanjay, problems for the family began a year ago after his first cousin died while working in a factory in Ranchi.

“The mukhiya along with others took us to a quack who told us that my parents had a ghost in our house, which may trouble the entire village. The quack told them to cast us out or kill us,” he said. Following this, the family was threatened several times, he said.