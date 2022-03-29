Jharkhand Cong MLA gets 3-yr jail in DA case

A special court in Ranchi convicted Congress MLA Bandhu Tirkey and sentenced him to three-year jail term in a disproportionate assets (DA) case while he served as the HRD Minister during the tenure of former CM Madhu Koda.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had investigated the case and had said that Tirkey “collected assets worth Rs 6.28 lakh more” than his known sources of income from 2005 to 2009. With the sentencing, Tirkey is said to lose his membership in the Jharkhand Assembly as he stands disqualified under the Representation of People Act.

The investigation was handed from the Vigilance Bureau to the CBI, which registered cases in 2010 against Koda and his ministers.