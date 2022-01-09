Land acquisition for Jewar Airport: Protests continue, residents threaten to boycott UP polls if demands not met

Protests against land acquisition for the Jewar Airport continued for the second day in Greater Noida. On Saturday, residents of Ranhera village voiced their opposition during a camp organised by the administration to gather consent from landowners.

Officials have been holding camps to garner in-principle approval to begin the land acquisition process for the second phase of Jewar Airport.

Prior to the arrival of officials, residents of the village put up a sign at Adarsh Inter College stating, “All the residents of Ranhera village express their disapproval of the rehabilitation and land acquisition policies for Phase 2 of Jewar Airport.”

Despite the cold weather and rain, dozens of locals gathered for the public meeting. On behalf of the administration, Tehsildar Jyotsana Singh was present along with an official from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Authority.

Villagers opposed the format of public interaction, stating that it was conducted in a more organised manner during the first phase of acquisition. Locals further said they need a guarantee of higher compensation and that their demands were not being factored in.

The residents have also threatened to boycott the upcoming elections in case their rehabilitation and compensation demands are not met. “The entire village is against the administrative policies regarding the acquisition. We need to be given our fair due. We know that the elections are round the corner. To raise our voice, if the elections need to be boycotted, that can also be done,” said Sanjeev Gaud, Pradhan of Ranhera village.

Officials require the consent of 70% of the villagers for the next step of acquisition.

According to officials, 1,185 hectares of private land will be acquired from the six villages — Karauli Bangar, Dayanat Pur, Kureb, Ranhera, Birampur and Mundhra.

The administration will be waiting for feedback from all six villages before considering further action. “Once all camps have been held, we will have the data to ascertain the percentage of consent. Compensation will be given as per the Act in a fair manner. This is merely in-principle consent for land acquisition. The price of the land and other calculations will be made at a later stage,” Balram Singh, ADM Land Acquisition, Gautam Buddh Nagar, told The Indian Express.