Youth shot dead at home in J&K’s Rajouri

A villager was shot dead and another escaped unhurt in the early hours of Saturday in two separate incidents of firing in Budhal area in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri.

Identifying the deceased as labourer Karamat Shah (26), son of Akbar Shah in Targain village, police sources said that the youth was fired at by an unidentified person from the window of his room around 4.30 am when he was asleep. Having sustained bullet injuries in his head and arm, Shah died on the spot, they added.

Pointing out that the bullets appeared to have been fired from a small weapon, like a pistol, sources said the youth’s parents were sleeping in another room at the time.

Around the same time, unidentified persons fired shots at the house of Nabi Shah, son of Yaseen Shah, in the same village, the police said. The bullet pierced through the doors of two rooms, before hitting a wall.

Nabi Shah and his family members escaped unhurt, police sources said, without ruling out the possibility that the two families may be related to each other.

Cops rushed to the spot after learning of the incidents. An FIR has been registered and investigations are underway.