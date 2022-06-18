Youth Congress workers take to streets, ask Centre to roll back ‘Agnipath’

Youth Congress workers Saturday took to the streets in support of the protesting Army aspirants demanding roll back of the Agnipath scheme, the Central Government’s new recruitment policy for defence forces.

Led by J&K Youth Congress president Udhay Bhan Chib, the party workers held demonstrations near the Jammu Press Club raising slogans against the Central Government.

Describing the new recruitment scheme as “anti youth “ and “anti defence forces”, the Youth Congress leader also appealed to the protestors to refrain from damaging public property. Pointing out that the aspirants have the right to protest against the new recruitment policy as it adversely affects their future, he said the Congress has always acted as a voice of the suppressed and under-privileged sections.

After launching the military scheme Tuesday, the government said the youths aged between 17-and-a-half years and 21 years would be inducted in the defence forces for four years, and 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted into regular service.