Woman, son killed as LPG cylinder exploded in J-K’s Poonch

A three-year-old child and his mother were burnt alive and his father sustained severe burns in a cooking gas cylinder blast Thursday morning in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Identifying the deceased as Aquib Hussain and his mother Hamida Begum, 35, the police said his father Shokat Hussain sustained burns following the LPG cylinder blast and has been admitted to the hospital. Shokat’s other three children managed to escape unhurt from the fire which had engulfed their house following the blast, they added.

The incident took place at Chandimarh, Buffliaz in Surankote tehsil, the police said, adding that a team from the Behramgalla police post reached the spot and rescued other family members, besides bringing the fire under control.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway, said the police.