Winter holidays for schools in Jammu’s summer zone areas from Dec 24

The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday announced winter holidays for schools falling in the summer zone areas of Jammu division from December 24.

As per the order, all government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level falling in the summer zones of Jammu division shall observe winter vacation from December 24 to January 2, 2022.

The government had last week announced vacation for all government and private accredited schools in Kashmir and in winter zones of Jammu from December 6 to February 28 for classes up to VIII. Winter vacations for Class IX to XII will be from December 13 to February 28, the order said.

The government has allowed schools to complete ongoing online exams before closing for the winter break.