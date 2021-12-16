Will not forget or forgive those behind breeding terrorists: J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday criticised Pakistan for its nefarious designs to create instability in the union territory, and reminded it of its “crushing defeats’’ in all past wars with India.

After paying homage at Balidan Stambh War Memorial here to the martyrs of 1971 war with Pakistan, Sinha said the neighbouring country running the “biggest terror factory in the world” must remember the crushing defeats of 1947, 1965, 1971 and 1999. The capability of our brave soldiers is proof that we are determined to protect our motherland, he added.

“We will not be deterred by terrorists and we will continue with our mission to develop Atma-Nirbhar Jammu Kashmir. But, we will not forget and we will not forgive those behind breeding terrorists. We are determined to completely dismantle their terror ecosystem” the Lt Governor asserted.

Pointing out that the nation will always be indebted to their supreme sacrifice, he while addressing all ranks, veterans and their family members exhorted them to carry forward the rich legacy of our armed forces. “On this day in 1971, our brave soldiers and officers had not only changed the geography, but took a giant leap in establishing our country as a global super power,” he observed.

The Lt Governor noted that India has been a supporter of peace since long and has never adopted the policy of expansionism despite being a superpower. “We have lived the values of peaceful coexistence, mutual harmony and believed in the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’. But, we never lowered our guard and successfully conquered every challenge,” he said.

Earlier, the Lt Governor also paid homage to the country’s first Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and all 11 officers and jawans who were martyred in an air tragedy recently.

Later, the Lt Governor released a ‘Special Cover’ and unveiled the mural of Ashok Chakra Awardee, Late ASI Babu Ram of J&K Police in presence of his family members.