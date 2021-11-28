‘Will continue fight for Art 370’: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday reiterated his party’s resolve to continue fighting for restoration of Article 370, stating that “today our bad luck is that we have to fight even for getting back the body of an innocent (person)”.

Omar, who visited the family of Amir Magray at Thatharka, later addressed a public meeting in Gool and said that he had gone to Srinagar to work since he could not find a job here.

Even today, he added, Amir’s father lives under police protection since he had fought against militancy. Amir, along with a Pakistani militant, was among four people, including a doctor and the owner of the building, who were killed by police in an encounter in Handwara last week. While bodies of the building owner and the doctor were exhumed in Handwara and handed over to their families following protests, Amir’s body remained buried there, as police called him an associate of the slain Pakistani militant.

“Today, a father, who had fought against militancy and the gun in the past, asks for the body of his son so that he can give him a burial as per rites,” Omar said. He also asked whether August 2019, when special status to the erstwhile state was withdrawn ,“was thrust upon us that Amir Magray, a youth from Gool, gets buried in Handwara and no one knows where his grave is’’.

Pointing out that today if his father wants to offer fatiha on his grave, he will perhaps be unable to trace it, Omar, without naming anyone, asked, “Where are our leaders who keep on talking about Jammu? Is Gool not a part of Jammu?”

Stating that a “strange situation” has arisen after August 2019, Omar said he does not understand which direction the present rulers are taking J&K, or what their intentions are. He asked the Centre what it has done for the people of J&K after August 2019 regarding employment, new development works, etc.